Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:29 AM
Business

Oil prices seesaw as Russia menaces Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Feb 21: Uncertainty drove oil prices higher Sunday as more Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders, but they fell later in the night as news reports said President Joe Biden would consider direct talks with his Russian counterpart as long as Russia does not invade.
Oil prices had been essentially flat over the past week as traders anticipated a potential nuclear deal with Iran that could allow the country to bring millions of gallons of oil to the market. But with tensions ratcheting up along the Russia-Ukraine border, oil markets opened in evening trading more than $1 a barrel higher. In a sign of the volatility of the market, prices eased later Sunday night and were down about 50 cents a barrel.
Biden and other senior US officials have said that President Vladimir Putin of Russia has already decided to invade Ukraine despite the threat of crippling sanctions. Any invasion would most likely interrupt Russian natural gas and oil shipments to parts of Europe and then be followed by a decline in purchases of Russian energy by the West. Nevertheless, negotiations continued on several fronts.
The US and many other industrialised countries will most likely release millions of barrels of oil from their strategic reserves as soon as a significant invasion occurs. There is also talk in Washington of suspending federal taxes on gasoline. Such measures could help restrain prices at the pump, at least for a short time.
The average national price of a gallon of gasoline rose nearly 4 cents over the past week to $3.53, roughly 90 cents higher than a year ago. Gasoline prices at the pump usually follow global oil price trends by a week or two.
Despite the growing likelihood of conflict, the American bench mark oil price fell nearly 2 percentlast week while the global bench mark price rose by less than $1 a barrel. Both bench marks remain above $90 a barrel, the highest level since 2014.
With prices fluctuating Sunday night as traders kept a close eye on developments, the US oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was around $92 a barrel, while the global Brent benchmark was about $94 a barrel.
    -The New York Times


