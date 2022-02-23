

Dettol, Harpic ensures hygiene protection during Book Fair

In her speech at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to further enrich cultural practices across the country. She also requested everyone to adhere to the health safety guidelines.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik also echoed the prime minister and asked the people to abide by the health safety rules and regulations at the book fair like the rest of the country.

It is clear that the issue of health safety has become a very important concern in this year's Ekushey Book Fair. Dettol and Harpic have always worked for the people's better health and hygiene, so these two experienced brands have come forward as the official hygiene partners to keep visitors safe at the book fair.

Several protective measures have been taken at the book fair premises as part of this initiative themed as "Dettol-protected Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022." Arrangements have been made to sanitize the hands of each visitor at the entrance of the book fair. Visitors can also get advice and help on different topics of health safety. Moreover, Harpic has also taken measures to keep all the toilets in the book fair premises clean.

A Covid-19 protection booth has also been set up at the premises to aid in the personal protection of the people coming to the book fair. Visitors can get products like soap and hand sanitizer at the booth. Furthermore, the availability of hand-wash in all the toilets in the book fair at all times has been ensured.

In this regard, Farnaz Karim, Marketing Manager, Dettol Bangladesh, said: "Since the onset of the epidemic, Dettol has been working to create awareness about the right way to prevent and stay safe from Corona. With that in mind, as a responsible brand, we've put in place a number of measures to ensure the safety and security of visitors to this year's Ekushey Book Fair."

At the inauguration program, Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy, in his welcome speech, applauded the work done by Dettol and Harpic. He said: "The book is for all and therefore, the cooperation of all is essential to manage it smoothly. I would also like to thank Dettol and Harpic for coming forward as the book fair hygiene partner on their own accord."

Sharing her experience, Tasmin Shahadot Dora, who was visiting the book fair with her child, said: "I was confused if I should visit the book fair or not. Later, I heard that this time the hygiene was being maintained very well. When I came, I saw that it is really so. Dettol and Harpic have taken a good initiative. Apart from the Covid-19 protection booths, the toilets are also kept clean. I really liked the initiative of Dettol and Harpic."

Reckitt Benckiser's two brands, Dettol and Harpic, have teamed up to work on various projects such as "Poricchonno Bangladesh" to raise public awareness about cleanliness and personal hygiene. Being part of the book fair as a hygiene partner is a part of this initiative.



Ekushey Book Fair is to commemorate the historic language movement of 21 February 1952 for the establishment of Bangla as the mother language. February 1st usually marks the beginning of Amar Ekushey Book Fair as a tradition, but this year the book fair started on February 15th due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic threats. The decision was taken, prioritizing the people's health safety, and applauding this decision, the world's leading hygiene brands Dettol and Harpic have come forward as the book fair's hygiene partners, says a press release.In her speech at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to further enrich cultural practices across the country. She also requested everyone to adhere to the health safety guidelines.Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik also echoed the prime minister and asked the people to abide by the health safety rules and regulations at the book fair like the rest of the country.It is clear that the issue of health safety has become a very important concern in this year's Ekushey Book Fair. Dettol and Harpic have always worked for the people's better health and hygiene, so these two experienced brands have come forward as the official hygiene partners to keep visitors safe at the book fair.Several protective measures have been taken at the book fair premises as part of this initiative themed as "Dettol-protected Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022." Arrangements have been made to sanitize the hands of each visitor at the entrance of the book fair. Visitors can also get advice and help on different topics of health safety. Moreover, Harpic has also taken measures to keep all the toilets in the book fair premises clean.A Covid-19 protection booth has also been set up at the premises to aid in the personal protection of the people coming to the book fair. Visitors can get products like soap and hand sanitizer at the booth. Furthermore, the availability of hand-wash in all the toilets in the book fair at all times has been ensured.In this regard, Farnaz Karim, Marketing Manager, Dettol Bangladesh, said: "Since the onset of the epidemic, Dettol has been working to create awareness about the right way to prevent and stay safe from Corona. With that in mind, as a responsible brand, we've put in place a number of measures to ensure the safety and security of visitors to this year's Ekushey Book Fair."At the inauguration program, Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy, in his welcome speech, applauded the work done by Dettol and Harpic. He said: "The book is for all and therefore, the cooperation of all is essential to manage it smoothly. I would also like to thank Dettol and Harpic for coming forward as the book fair hygiene partner on their own accord."Sharing her experience, Tasmin Shahadot Dora, who was visiting the book fair with her child, said: "I was confused if I should visit the book fair or not. Later, I heard that this time the hygiene was being maintained very well. When I came, I saw that it is really so. Dettol and Harpic have taken a good initiative. Apart from the Covid-19 protection booths, the toilets are also kept clean. I really liked the initiative of Dettol and Harpic."Reckitt Benckiser's two brands, Dettol and Harpic, have teamed up to work on various projects such as "Poricchonno Bangladesh" to raise public awareness about cleanliness and personal hygiene. Being part of the book fair as a hygiene partner is a part of this initiative.