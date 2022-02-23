

Kuwait-BD joint venture Co to invest $10.39m in BEPZA Economic Zone

This joint venture company will establish a Lubricating Oil Blending Plant with an investment of US$ 10.39 million which will create employment opportunities for 129 Bangladeshi nationals. The industry will produce annually 20,000 metric toones of finished lubricants.

The agreement was signed in presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of K B Petrochemicals Limited Jahangir Hossain Patwary.

BEPZA Executive chairman lauded the joint venture company for investing to set up the new venture in BEPZA Economic Zone. Mentioning the government investment policy for product diversification he said, "BEPZA always welcomes high end and diversified products manufacturing industries for investment in BEPZA Economic Zone."

He said BEPZA is now one of the most successful organizations in the country considering its experience, capabilities, expertise and professional excellence achieved during the past 40 years in serving the country's export-oriented industries.

Investors' confidence has made BEPZA a brand in the global arena, he added.

Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid said in his welcome speech, "we hope that this initiative of BEPZA Economic Zone will continue throughout the year as per the confidence of the investors and success of BEPZA."

BEPZA member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Finance Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were also present.

Also Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman & Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM and Chairman of K B Petrochemicals Limited Mr. Kannan Naser Al Naser were present during the signing.







