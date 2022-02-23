Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
       
Home Business

Proper CSR can help BD meet SDGs ahead of time

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

If the CSR spending can be directed toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), then Bangladesh may reach the goals ahead of time, experts say.
AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former finance adviser to a caretaker government, said that government initiatives alone were not enough to meet the SDG goals. The idea is to build private-public partnerships so that the SDGs can be achieved even before the stipulated time.
CSR can be an extremely useful tool that can help do exactly this Aziz said. "There should be appropriate monitoring for this. Private businesses should contribute in a way that will have a real impact. The monitoring should ensure that all private entities are fulfilling their CSR quota according to the current regulation. The real challenge will be to get actual revenue data. Once that information is available you can regulate properly," he also said.
Monitoring and bringing more organizations under the CSR net is not enough. There has to be a guideline that directs CSR towards the desired goals. It is very important to understand that misdirected development can benefit in some areas but may also cause harm in other areas, he suggested.  "The government should have a role in determining which kinds of organizations do which kinds of CSR. They must also ensure there is no harmful impact from CSR."


