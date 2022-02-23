

Hotels, motel owners demand tax waiver on tourism related goods, services

They said the Corona epidemic has almost destroyed the business of hotels, resorts and guesthouses and demanded exemption from duties and taxes to compensate for the loss.

The businessmen claimed lower tax and VAT would help provide better services including rent at a cheaper rate. They said all these bodies are integral part of tourism.

But the owners have to pay huge tariffs on the equipment and products they import in order to ensure modern facilities for foreign tourists. They also have to pay VAT on the service. Further a 37 percent tax has to be paid on income. This huge tax burden hampers further development of this sector.

In order to attract foreign tourists to Bangladesh, the members of the committee demanded the relaxation of the obligation to test the corona within 48 hours before the flight and the simplification of the visa process.

The committee members blamed inadequate branding for slow development of tourism in Bangladesh. They urged branding Bangladesh in the tourism sector through the Tourism Board. Hence, they call for necessary allocation in the budget. Besides this thy called for formulating a guest house development policyat every tourist spots.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu also joined the meeting virtually as chief guest. He said hotels, motels and guesthouses were among the sectors most affected by the Corona epidemic.

The sector has also been playing an important role in earning foreign exchange. Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the standing committee to find out the possibilities, problems and possible solutions in this sector and submit strong recommendations to the FBCCI in the form of a proposal.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the committee, said at least three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations are directly involved tourism. Other goals are also indirectly dependent on the development of tourism. Therefore, in order to achieve SDG by 2030, the country's tourism industry must be developed.

FBCCI Director Syed Moazzem Hossain called for ensuring quality services to tourists at reasonable prices at hotels and resorts. At the same time, he called for the apprentice programmes to create skilled manpower.

FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque said that the trade body has been attaching due importance to the development of tourism. It has also included the tourism sector in the agenda of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group.

Co-Chairman of the Committee Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Taofiq Uddin Ahmed, Mohiuddin Helal, AHM Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Md. Mahbub Alam, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Mehdi Amin Chowdhury were also present.















