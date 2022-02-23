Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest

Senior journalist Sagar Biswas died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

He was 60.

Sagar was the Executive Editor of The New Nation. He also worked as crime reporter at The Bangladesh Observer and Banglar Bani.

Kazi Zahidul Hasan, News Editor (acting) of The New Nation, said Sagar Biswas left his residence at Mirpur in the city to come to the office at Ittefaq Bhaban on RK Mission Road in Tikatoli on Tuesday afternoon.

On the way, he suddenly fell sick and went to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar all by himself where he breathed his last around 5:40pm, Zahidul said.