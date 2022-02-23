Int’l congress on Recent Trends in Computer Science held

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) student chapter of IEEE Computer Society Bangladesh virtually organised an event titled 'International Congress on Recent Trends in Computer Science (ICRCS) - 2022' on February 18 and 19.

Media Partner of the congress was the Daily Observer, one of the most reliable and popular daily newspaper in Bangladesh while technical sponsors were IEEE Computer Society Bangladesh Chapter, Amazon AWS and Microsoft Learn.

It has become successful because of the collaboration of prestigious student branches from all across the world, says a press release.









