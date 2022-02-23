Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
Garment worker stabbed dead by muggers in city

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

A 26-year-old garment worker was stabbed to death by muggers in the city's Pallabi area on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Raihan Hossain, a resident of Palashnagar area of Pallabi.
The deceased's father Raju Mia said the muggers attacked Raihan at Lalmatia truck stand around 9pm when he went out to buy medicines. The mugger stabbed him in the stomach when he resisted the snatching and took away his money and mobile phone set.
Later, locals took him to a local hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the doctor declared him dead. Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.     -UNB


