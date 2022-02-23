Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
'Murdered' man arrested

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested a man who was said to have been killed five years ago in Meherpur district.
The man was arrested from Gazipur. The arrestee was identified as
Rakibuzzaman alias Ripon (30).
He has been hiding in Sreepur, using the name Shariful Islam. He has been working as a technician at a textile factory there, Shaheed Abu Sarwar, Superintendent of Kushtia district PBI, said.
A team of PBI detained him on Sunday, he added.
Rakib had been missing since July 2017 when he left his in-laws' house at Govipur village under Meherpur Sadar upazila, saying that he was going to his sister's house in a nearby village.
Unable to locate him, Rakib's father Monirul Islam filed a case with a Meherpur district court on October 15 in 2018. The court directed Meherpur police to find Rakib and submit report. PBI finally unearthed the incident and located Rakib in Gazipur. The SP said Rakib procured a new NID card, changing his and his father's names. With the new identity, he married one Shimla Akhter on March 10, 2020 and they have a 6-month-old son.
Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Moniruzzaman, produced Rakib before Meherpur district court where he testified under Section 164 of CrPC.  
