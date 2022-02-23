Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Feb 22: Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow.
After heavy falls at the open, European stocks edged into positive territory as the Kremlin said it remained open to all diplomatic contact over Ukraine.
"The old adage goes that the market hates uncertainty and while that has clearly been evident at times over the last couple of weeks, there's no doubt that investors continue to
be tempted back in at the slightest hint of diplomacy winning the day," said market analyst Craig Erlam at Oanda trading platform.
On Wall Street, the three main indices opened lower after a three-day holiday weekend, with the Dow shedding 0.6 percent. Asian stock markets had earlier ended their sessions with heavy falls.
Brent North Sea crude oil reached $99.50 per barrel, the highest level in seven years. At around 1330 GMT, it pulled back to just below $98, still a gain of around 2.4 percent compared with late Monday.
"The intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine has raised concerns about the supply disruptions that would ensue as sanctions look set to cripple Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter and the world's top natural gas producer," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of breakaway regions Donetsk and Lugansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had demanded an immediate halt to the project, set to pipe Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
Zelensky said Russia must be punished for its recognition Monday of Ukraine's two separatist-held regions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2".
It comes as the United States, Britain and the European Union prepared to launch economic sanctions on Russia. "Our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.    -AFP




