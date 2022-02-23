Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:27 AM
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding       
Home Front Page

Two-day Dhaka Bar polls begin today

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

The two-day long voting to elect the executive committee of the Dhaka Bar Association for 2022-2023 term will be held today.
Chief Election Commissioner of Dhaka Bar Association and Metropolitan PP Abdullah Abu told the Daily Observer on Tuesday night.
Abdullah said in this election some 19,847 regular members are expected to exercise their franchise in the polls.
 The two-day annual election of Dhaka Bar Association to elect members for 23 executive posts,
including president and secretary.
The regular members will cast their ballots from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Two panels belong to ruling Awami League-backed Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel will mainly contest the election.
Adv Md Mahbubur Rahman and Adv Md Khorshed Mia Alam have been nominated for the post of president from Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel respectively.
Adv Firojur Rahman Montu and Adv Syed Nazrul Islam were chosen by the Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel respectively for the post of general secretary.


