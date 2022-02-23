Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
Russia not planning to send troops to east Ukraine 'for now'

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

MOSCOW, Feb 22: Russia is not planning to send troops to eastern Ukraine "for now" but will do so in case of a "threat", a foreign ministry official said Tuesday after Moscow's parliament ratified cooperation deals with Ukraine's separatist republics.
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said the treaties include the provision of "military aid" but added that "speculation" on troop deployments should be avoided. "For now, no one is planning to send anything anywhere. If there is a threat, then we will provide assistance in accordance with the ratified treaties."
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's military to act as peacekeepers in the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk regions late on Monday, just hours after he recognised them as independent.  The recognition opened the door for direct Russian military involvement.
Moscow provided no details or date for any
deployment, with the order only saying that it "comes into force from the day it was signed". Russia has moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine's borders, with the West fearing Moscow could use them for an attack at any moment.
From Chechnya to Syria, via Ukraine, the Russia of Vladimir Putin has been involved in a string of wars since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. After months of soaring tensions, on Monday Putin ordered his troops to deploy in Ukraine's self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, hours after recognising their independence.
The scope and the calendar for the deployment is still unclear, but the decisions have fuelled fears of a major escalation in Ukraine. Russia has massed more than 150,000 soldiers along Ukraine's border, according to Washington and Kyiv, and up to 190,000 including separatists.    -AFP


