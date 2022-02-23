EC Search Panel selects 10 names, hands in list to President on Thursday

The Search Committee on Tuesday finalised 10 names to recommend to the President for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four other Election Commissioners (ECs). However, they did not disclose the names.

The names were finalized at the seventh meeting of the committee at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge after 17 days of forming of the Search Committee.

The committee members will meet President Abdul Hamid on Thursday. In the meantime, the list of

names will be sealed and sent to the President through the Cabinet Division, which is providing secretarial assistance to the Search Committee.

Justice Obaidul Hasan, Chief of the committee, had earlier said that the names of the 10 selected candidates will not be revealed. He also said that even though they had the jurisdiction but they did not go beyond the names submitted to them.

The names of 322 people submitted to the Search Committee were disclosed to the media on February 14. However, there may be some names beyond those. The reason for this is that even after announcing the names on February 14, some names have been submitted in the meeting of the search committee with eminent journalists which were not published later.

Last Saturday, the search committee made a short list of 20 people from these names. Attempts were made to reduce the list to 10 in the next two days, but it did not happen.

The final meeting of the committee was held on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from the head of the committee, other members of the committee High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq were also present there.

The Search Committee held several meetings with a total of 47 prominent citizens of different professions in four phases on February 12, 13 and 15. Prominent people advised the committee on who could be nominated as the election commissioners.

Earlier, the Search Committee had requested various political parties and interested persons to send names of persons eligible to be election commissioners. In response to that request, various political parties and individuals and organizations including the ruling Awami League sent the names of a total of 322 people.













