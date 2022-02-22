Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

MOSCOU, Feb 21: The Kremlin said Monday it was too early to discuss organising a summit between the Russian and American presidents, after Paris announced the possibility of a meeting to calm tensions over Ukraine.

The French presidency announced early Monday that an agreement had been reached in principle for US President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, so long as Moscow holds back from sending troops into Ukraine.

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organising any kind of summits," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There is an understanding that dialogue should be continued at the level of foreign ministers," Peskov said, adding

that there are "no concrete plans in place" for a presidential summit.

"If necessary, of course, the Russian and American presidents can decide to hold a telephone call or connect via other methods," the Kremlin spokesman added. "A meeting is possible if the heads of state consider it appropriate," Peskov added.

Putin was set to chair an emergency meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council later Monday, Peskov said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was expected to speak by telephone with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian later on Monday ahead of scheduled talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday.

Tensions between Moscow and Western capitals have been growing for weeks over a feared Russian attack on Ukraine and a large build-up of Moscow's troops around Ukrainian borders. Leaders of separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine ordered civilians to leave for Russia last week, citing what they said was an escalation in tensions on the front line with Ukraine's army.

Peskov told reporters that fresh fighting between separatists and the Ukrainian army had made the situation on the ground "extremely tense". "We're talking about provocative and aggressive actions being carried out by the Ukrainian army that are endangering people's lives," Peskov said.

Fighting broke out between pro-Moscow separatists and the Ukrainian army in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the fighting.

Separately, Moscow's FSB security service stirred tensions by claiming that Ukrainian forces had shelled a Russian border facility, an allegation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv's military. France's President Emmanuel Macron called Putin on Sunday and afterwards his office said that both the Russian leader and Biden were open to the idea.

But in Washington, a senior US administration official told AFP: "Timing to be determined. Format to be determined. So it's all completely notional." Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to talk to Putin later Monday and his call would be "closely coordinated" with the French efforts, his spokesman said.

Visiting Brussels, Ukraine's foreign minister welcomed the French effort. "We believe that every effort aimed at a diplomatic solution is worth trying," Dmytro Kuleba said ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts. "We hope that the two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine," he said.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said there was no sign of Russian forces withdrawing from the border, and that Moscow-backed rebels continue to shell Ukrainian positions. "As of 09:00 am, 14 attacks have already been recorded, 13 of them from weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," he told reporters in Kyiv. "One of our soldiers was wounded," he said.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow-backed separatists hold an enclave in the eastern distracts of Lugansk and Donetsk. In recent weeks, according to US intelligence, Moscow has massed more than 150,000 troops and sailors around Ukraine's borders in Belarus, Russia, Crimea and the Black Sea.

Biden has said that US intelligence believes that Putin has made a decision to invade Ukraine and that commanders are readying units to attack within days. Russia has long denied this, but state media accuse Kyiv of preparing a murderous assault against the rebel enclave, and has started evacuating civilians from the area.

Kyiv and Washington accuse the Russians of plotting a "false flag" operation to fake Ukrainian atrocities in order to serve as a pretext for an all-out assault.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia continue to blame each other for a spike in shellings on the frontline separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists. The bombardments have sent Ukrainians fleeing to cellars and other shelters, while some civilians have been evacuated. The idea for a summit came moments after Macron held his second marathon call with Putin of the day.

During their first, 105-minute discussion, Putin blamed the increase in violence on the front line on "provocations carried out by the Ukrainian security forces", according to a Kremlin statement. Putin repeated a call for "the United States and NATO to take Russian demands for security guarantees seriously".

But Macron's office also said the two had agreed on "the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one". The second time the pair spoke, late Sunday evening, it was for an hour, the French presidency said. The announcement of the summit came shortly after. -AFP