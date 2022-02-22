Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Amid row over hijab, Amit Shah prefers school uniforms to religious attire

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: India's home minister said he favoured students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.
The ban imposed by Karnataka on 5 February has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.
Muslims, who form about 13% of India's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - traditional attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck - as another sign of their marginalisation in the mainly Hindu country.
Home Minister Amit
Shah, India's most powerful politician after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told the Network18 Group in an interview to be aired on Monday night that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.
"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," Shah said. "Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."
Karnataka is ruled by Modi and Shah's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose leaders have invoked the hijab dispute at election rallies in some northern states voting in phases.
Karnataka's advocate-general, Prabhuling Navadgi, told the High Court there that those challenging the decision had not been able to prove that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practice. Further hearings will continue on Tuesday.
The petitioners, including a dozen Muslim female students, earlier told the court that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India's constitution and an essential practice of Islam. Karnataka's move has led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
The High Court of Karnataka will resume hearing the advocate-general of the state on Monday defending its ban after several Muslim students challenged the decision. Karnataka's move has also led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine
First Muslim judge in Israeli Supreme Court
Amid row over hijab, Amit Shah prefers school uniforms to religious attire
BCL infighting at Shaheed Minar: 1 injured
Razzaque urges developed countries to establish climate justice
Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's island
BCL central leadership treading path set by their predecessors
Covid: 9 more die, 1,951 new cases in 24 hours


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft