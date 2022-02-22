Razzaque urges developed countries to establish climate justice

Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque, also presidium member of Awami League, on Monday urged the global leaders of developed nations to come forward to establish climate justice across the world.

"Leaders of developed countries must have to come forward to establish climate justice for increasing agriculture production and ensuring sustainable food safety by facing the adverse impact of climate change. Necessary technologies must be developed for climate smart agriculture and development of food system. More investment and cooperation of developed nations is needed for that," he said while addressing a minister level meeting of 'Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate' held at World Expo ground of Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE and the United States of America (USA) jointly organized the first minister level meeting, an Agriculture Ministry press release said in Dhaka.

Citing the spirit of the International Mother Language Day on February 21, Dr Razzaque said that

hundreds of Bangladeshis have sacrificed their lives on this day in 1952 to establish their rights to talk in their mother language and ensure justice.

"I urge all leaders of developed countries work together to ensure climate justice on this day. I also urge all to come forward to implement of the commitment to improve production and nutrition, and build a developed life for all," he added.

He also elaborated the AL government's initiatives to ensure climate smart agriculture and sustainable food safety.

In the meeting, Bangladesh, UAE and USA agreed to work together to tackle the impact of climate change. The relevant ministers of 30 partner countries have attended the meeting.

Bangladesh along with 36 other countries and 75 non-government organizations (NGOs) are the main partner of the AIM for Climate. The UAE and USA have initiated the AIM for Climate in the United Nations Climate Summit (COP-26) held last year at Glasgow in Scotland.

To implement its first five-year planning taken for the year of 2021-25, more than US$4 billion was invested for research to innovate climate smart agriculture technologies and food system development.







