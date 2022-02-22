Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's island

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

COX'S BAZAR, Feb 21: Due to the hostile weather, authorities suspended all passenger vessels on St. Martin's route Monday.
About 4,000 tourists have been stranded on St. Martin's island.
On Sunday night, the Cox's Bazar district administration declared that all types of shipping to St. Martin would remain suspended for a day.
Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian said, due to the hostile weather, the local administration suspended the movement of all types of vessels for a day by hoisting cautionary signal 3 at Cox's Bazar seaport.
"It was learned that the stranded tourists have been given a 50% discount on room rents," Sufian said.
He also said once the weather situation improves, the shipping will resume.
Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St. Martin's Union Parishad, said that about 4,000 tourists were stranded due to the sudden closure of vessels' movement.
However, some tourists are likely to leave the island on their own.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine
First Muslim judge in Israeli Supreme Court
Amid row over hijab, Amit Shah prefers school uniforms to religious attire
BCL infighting at Shaheed Minar: 1 injured
Razzaque urges developed countries to establish climate justice
Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's island
BCL central leadership treading path set by their predecessors
Covid: 9 more die, 1,951 new cases in 24 hours


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft