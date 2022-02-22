Video
BCL central leadership treading path set by their predecessors

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Tausiful Islam

The tenure of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, is two years, according to the party constitution. But for the last eight years the central committees of the organization were not formed on time.
The incumbent President and General Secretary of the current committee are also following the footsteps of their predecessors in this regard.
After the removal of Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from the president and general secretary posts respectively on September 14 in 2019, Al-Nahian Khan Joy was made acting President and Lekhak Bhattacharya acting General Secretary.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared Joy and Lekhak President and General Secretary formally in a speech at the reunion programme at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, marking the 72nd founding anniversary of Chhatra League on January 4 in 2020.
The tenure of the committee has already expired but no tangible steps have been taken to form a new committee. The delay in forming a fresh committee also angered a number of
senior central leaders of the Chhatra League who are aspiring to be candidates for the next committee.
If we look back to the history of previous eight BCL central committees, we find that no committee could handover responsibility to a fresh committee on time.
According to the official website of Chhatra League, AKM Anamul Haque Shamim and Ishak Ali Khan Panna led the organization since 1994 until 1998 while Bahadur Bepari and Ajay Kar Khokon were in leadership from 1998 to 2002. Liakat Sikdar and Nazrul Islam Babu were president and general secretary respectively from 2002 to 2006 while Mahmud Hasan Ripon and Mahfuzul Haydar Chowdhury Roton were in the leadership from 2006 to 2011.
Then HM Badiuzzaman Shohag and Sidddiqui Nazmul Alam served as the president and general secretary respectively of the organization from 2011 to 2015 while Md Saifur Rahman Sohag and S M Jakir Hossain were in leadership from 2015 to 2018.
Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Md Golam Rabbani were made president and general  secretary but removed before the end of their tenure over several allegations of irregularities against them.
On the other hand, since the establishment of the organization in 1948, there was no such big violation of the constitution of the organization regarding the formation of central committee on time till 1977.
However, Obaidul Quader, now General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League and Bahalul Moznun Chunnu served as president and general secretary respectively of the organization from 1977 to 1981.
And now no one knows when the organization will get a new central committee.
Other than this, the tenure of district or district equivalent committees of the organization is one year.
According to several central leaders, the Chhatra League has 121 district or district equivalent units. More than hundred of them have conducting their organisational activities with expired committee.
In addition, the eighteen hall committees of Dhaka University have been announced recently after 4 years.
Despite several calls and text messages, this correspondent could not reach incumbent president Joy for his comment in this regard.


