Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:34 AM
Covid: 9 more die, 1,951 new cases in 24 hours

Positivity rate further drops to 6.94pc

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Bangladesh logged nine more Covid-linked deaths with 1,951 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning showing a downtrend in the cases.
The daily positivity rate further declined to 6.94 per cent from Sunday's 7.82 per cent after testing 28,318 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported 21 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,987 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 28,974 while the caseload to 19,35,242.
Among the new deceased, five were men and four women.
Three of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 91.11 per cent with the recovery of 8,674 more patients during the 24-hour period.
Of the 146 deaths recorded from February 14 to February 20, some 37.7  per cent received Covid vaccines while 62.3 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.
Besides, comorbidities among the deceased declined to 6.2 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.    -UNB


