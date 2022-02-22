

Nation recalls language heroes

On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, President's Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam and Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj Gen Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

The immortal song on Amar Ekushey-- Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February-- was playing on the loudspeaker on the occasion.

Later, Sergeant-at-Arms

on behalf of Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the ruling Awami League leaders, the opposition in Parliament Jatiya Party, BNP and other political party leaders and activists placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Chiefs of three services, ambassadors, high commissioners, chief of deferent international organizations, attorney general, diplomats, freedom fighters and high civil and military officials also placed wreathes on the occasion.

People representing different political and other organisations then thronged the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar to offer their floral tributes.

Later, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka University Teachers' Association, war-wounded freedom fighters of the 1971 Liberation War, different political parties and socio-cultural organisations paid their homage.

Later on, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot to it with flowers in hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.

The day also observed around the world as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the February 21 as the International Mother Language Day on November 17 in 1999.

The government took extensive programmes to observe the 'Shaheed Dibash' and the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages paying rich tributes to those who embraced martyrdom on the day.

Tight security was enforced around the main altar of the Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard of the language martyrs.

Different political-social-cultural-professional organisations, including the ruling Awami League, also took various programmes such as seminars and cultural functions, to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry drew up an elaborate programme to observe the 'Shaheed Dibash' (Language Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day-2022 with solemn dignity.

Bangabandhu's special contribution to the language movement was presented in various programmes on the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day in line with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

National flags flew in half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations and educational institutions.

In line with the national programmes, all educational institutions, local government bodies, district and upazila administration, Bangladeshi missions abroad took proper measures considering the Covid-19 situation to observe the day.

Offering Fateha and Qurankhwani was held at Azimpur graveyard and special prayers were arranged at all places of worship across the country seeking eternal peace of the language martyrs.

The ruling Awami League drew up elaborate programmes to observe the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, national and party flags were flown at half-mast and black flags were hoisted atop the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban and other offices of the AL across the country at 6:30am on Monday.

Other programmes included wearing of black badges at 7:00am and later bringing out Provat Feri from south gate of New Market as a mark of respect to the Language Movement martyrs.

To mark the day, a discussion will be held at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 4:00pm on February 22. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion through video link from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Key city points and crossings and intersections were decorated with festoons with inscriptions in Bangla alphabets.







