20 injured in AL-BNP clash in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Feb 21: At least 20 people were injured on Monday in a sporadic clash between activists of ruling Awami League (AL) and opposition BNP during the observance of Language Martyrs Day in Raipur upazila of Lakshmipur district.

Of the injured, 13 were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.

The two-hour chase and counter-chase started around 9am on Monday which in front of the Dak-bungalow and Upazila Health Complex areas.

According to the locals, BNP supporters chanted obscene slogans while returning after placing wreaths at local Shaheed Minar in the early hours of February 21.

The clash ensued when AL activists protested against the obscene slogans. -UNB