A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal

The Danish company APM terminals, a globally renowned and comprehensive port networks has shown keen interest in developing and upgrading existing communications infrastructures in Bangladesh. Recently the APM representatives met key Bangladeshi stakeholders to explore deepening the cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country. In particular, it is encouraging the company high ups have shown a clear intent to develop nearly completed Patenga container terminal and make it sustainable by following state-of-the-art management and technology.



The company also said it is enthusiastic to further invest along the supply chain and open up new markets to Bangladeshi importers and exporters, while serving as a catalyst for future relations between the European Union (EU) and Bangladesh. Unquestionably, the offer is lucrative to develop and run Patenga Container Terminal. Bangla-Danish relations have so far been centred on transfer of climate-friendly knowledge sharing and cutting-edge technologies.



We believe, once APM is engaged in the Patenga project, the country will soon witness a world-class container terminal in the making. Import and export volumes with EU countries would undeniably shoot up. Apart from Denmark, Portugal and Slovenia have also shown interest in transporting goods - just days after the introduction of unimpeded freight transportation with Italy. In addition, an efficiently managed world class container terminal would give a boost to the government's economic ambition to create a business friendly environment in the country drawing foreign investments.



Chattogram Port is currently utilised at over 100% of its capacity. Last year the port reportedly handled over 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers - the highest since it began managing containers in 1977. On one hand, it is a clear indication the country's economy is recovering and roaring back while on the other the port's capacity to deal with containers is bursting at the seams. Though the port is building up capacity, but once the Patenga Container Terminal starts operation, the port would be capable to handle an additional 0.5 million TEUs containers per year.



Unless another efficiently managed container terminal comes into existence, we fear the country's main port could well face a bottleneck in managing containers. However, we don't have to look far to evaluate APM's professional and management capabilities. APM Terminals in Mumbai is not only rendering container handling services there, but announced a $115 million investment to enable its terminals in infrastructure development that will increase the container handling capacity. The company is investing in 6 Ship-to-Shore (StS) cranes and 3 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes. Moreover, APM now operates 74 ports and terminal facilities in 40 countries on five continents.



We believe it is a remarkable opportunity for the government to team up with APM to develop and run Patenga Container Terminal.

