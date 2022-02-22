Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The Danish company APM terminals, a globally renowned and comprehensive port networks has shown keen interest in developing and upgrading existing communications infrastructures in Bangladesh. Recently the APM representatives met key Bangladeshi stakeholders to explore deepening the cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country. In particular, it is encouraging the company high ups have shown a clear intent to develop nearly completed Patenga container terminal and make it sustainable by following state-of-the-art management and technology.

The company also said it is enthusiastic to further invest along the supply chain and open up new markets to Bangladeshi importers and exporters, while serving as a catalyst for future relations between the European Union (EU) and Bangladesh. Unquestionably, the offer is lucrative to develop and run Patenga Container Terminal. Bangla-Danish relations have so far been centred on transfer of climate-friendly knowledge sharing and cutting-edge technologies.

We believe, once APM is engaged in the Patenga project, the country will soon witness a world-class container terminal in the making. Import and export volumes with EU countries would undeniably shoot up. Apart from Denmark, Portugal and Slovenia have also shown interest in transporting goods - just days after the introduction of unimpeded freight transportation with Italy. In addition, an efficiently managed world class container terminal would give a boost to the government's economic ambition to create a business friendly environment in the country drawing foreign investments.     

Chattogram Port is currently utilised at over 100% of its capacity. Last year the port reportedly handled over 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers - the highest since it began managing containers in 1977. On one hand, it is a clear indication the country's economy is recovering and roaring back while on the other the port's capacity to deal with containers is bursting at the seams. Though the port is building up capacity, but once the Patenga Container Terminal starts operation, the port would be capable to handle an additional 0.5 million TEUs containers per year.

Unless another efficiently managed container terminal comes into existence, we fear the country's main port could well face a bottleneck in managing containers. However, we don't have to look far to evaluate APM's professional and management capabilities.  APM Terminals in Mumbai is not only rendering container handling services there, but announced a $115 million investment to enable its terminals in infrastructure development that will increase the container handling capacity. The company is investing in 6 Ship-to-Shore (StS) cranes and 3 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes. Moreover, APM now operates 74 ports and terminal facilities in 40 countries on five continents.

We believe it is a remarkable opportunity for the government to team up with APM to develop and run Patenga Container Terminal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal
Int'l Mother Language Day
Turnaround of small industries
PM's call for a universal pension scheme
A rail link promising wider regional connectivity
Our air fast turning toxic
Walk-in vaccination programme for children
Country lags behind in gas exploration


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft