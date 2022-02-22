Books: Best means of healthy entertainment

Dear Sir

February is the month of language; and in this month the largest book fair of the country is held every year. And this fair is also a celebration of bookworms and buying and selling books, gifts are very colourful and enjoyable. Books are man's best friend.



The explosion of all the beginnings of human thinking, good learning and earning, creative thinking begins with the book alone, that is why books are the main means of acquiring knowledge and the main way to enlighten life in its own light. The role of books in shaping the country and nation is immense. No nation's progress is possible without education. And books are essential for the society to spread the light of education and knowledge among the people in a simple way. There can be no alternative to books. That is why reading books is one of the healthy recreational and educational activities at the same time.



Healthy recreation contributes in many ways to the mental development of people. That is why books should be the best means of daily human companionship and healthy entertainment.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka