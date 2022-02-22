Video
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022
Our inspiration lies in language movement

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Rasheduzzaman Rashed

Our inspiration lies in language movement

Our inspiration lies in language movement

According to historical linguists, the origin of Bengali language is from Indo-European language lineage.  Historian linguist Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah mentions that the Indo-European language group existed about five thousand years before Christ.  The Aryan language is one of the ancient languages that originated from the original language in about two and a half thousand years BC.  

From the Indian Aryan language to the transformation of Gauri into Prakrit, the Bengali language was born from the Gauri dialect.  "Tamaddun Majlis" was formed by electing Professor Abul Qasim as the secretary of the science department.  The first Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad was formed on 1 October 1948 under the leadership of Majlis.  Tamaddun Majlis is basically the embodiment of the language movement.  

As a result, the name of the first spontaneous protest and motivation of the Bengali nation was the movement for protection of one's mother tongue on 21 February 1952.  The Bengali nation is fearless.  That is why it has never been defeated.  The great pride and valour of the Bengali nation is that they have given their lives for the language as the only nation in the world. The then Pakistani ruling class strategically used religion to take away the mother tongue of the Bengali nation.

When the Pakistani ruling class offered to write Bengali in Arabic script, the Bengalis, realizing the tactics of exploitation in the name of their religion, rejected it with intense hatred. Just then the Bengalis proved to be a nation of genuine non-communal consciousness. Muhammad Ali Jinnah completely ignored Bengali, the language of the majority. At a public meeting in Dhaka on 21 March 1948, he declared that "Urdu will be the only state language of Pakistan."  The Bengalis termed Jinnah's proclamation as undemocratic and arbitrary.  

Later, on 30 January 1952, Khwaja Nazimuddin, in imitation of Quaid-e-Azam, declared at a public meeting in Dhaka that "Urdu will be the only state language of Pakistan."  The people of East Pakistan erupted in a fierce explosion at his announcement.  The Bengali language movement reached its peak.  Deciding to break section 144, the students took out a procession for every ten people by observing a general strike on that day.

On the other hand, the police force took to the field to resist the movement.  Police charged baton and threw tear gas on students.  At one stage, the police fired on the procession when they could not work in the corner.  As a result, Barkat, Salam, Jabbar and Rafiq were killed on the spot. The bloodbath in Dhaka paved the way for the fall of the Pakistani government.  The Bengali nation established the mother tongue as the state language with fresh blood.  Recognition of Bengali language became more and more established after the recognition of 21st February as the International Mother Language Day by the UN body UNESCO on 21st February, 1999.

Since 2000, February 21 has been celebrated as International Mother Language Day in 193 countries around the world.  After the independence of the country in 1974, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established Bengal for the first time in the world court by giving a speech in Bengali at the UN General Assembly. According to statisticians, Bengalis are now spread all over the world.  Therefore, the scope of Bengali language has also expanded.  Bengali is now spoken by about 300 million people in the world.  By 2050, the number of Bengali speakers between the ages of 14 and 25 will be 316 million.

According to a survey conducted by the International Mother Tongue Institute, Bangladesh has 41 languages, of which 34 are languages of small ethnic groups.  But due to the lack of educational opportunities in that alphabet, due to the pressure of Bengali language on them, even though their own languages are practiced orally, it has lost its written form. The success of the initiative could not reach all levels due to non-inclusion of ethnic groups, non-appointment of teachers in their communities, inadequate distribution of adequate textbooks, etc.  As a result, there can be no such discrimination in an independent country.

Therefore, in order to repay the blood debt of the language martyrs, the language rights of the small ethnic groups have to be given.  The status of Bengali language should be established and its proper application should be made in all levels of society. The importance of mother tongue Bengali to the new generation and the history of the establishment of Bengali language through historical language movement and bloody struggle should be highlighted so that they become interested in the practice, care and use of mother tongue Bengali.  

To prevent distortion, the child receives language education from his family at an early stage, so his family and primary education should be given importance. Ekushey February is the spirit of liberation of the Bengali nation.  The language movement is the source of inspiration for the Bengali nation.  As a result, learning from the historical language movement, let the future Bangladesh be a non-exploitative and non-communal Bangladesh.
Rasheduzzaman Rashed,
Essayist and Columnist


« PreviousNext »

