

Amar Ekushey and Mother Language Day observed

The Language Movement, a great event in the country's history, was aimed at establishing the rights of mother tongue as well as protecting culture and heritage.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all government and non-government offices, and educational institutions. Special prayers were offered at different religious institutions.

Government administration in all districts, socio-cultural and political organizations, professional bodies, and educational institutions organized different programmes to mark the day.

BARISHAL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan placed wreath on the Central Shahid Minar in the city at 12:01am.

City Mayor Seniabat Sadiq Abdullah, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General SM Akhteruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jashim Uddin Haider and Superintend of Police (SP) Md Maruf Hossain also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement there.

Later, Armed Police Battalion, Tourist Police, Rapid Action Battalion-8, CID, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, District and City units of Awami League (AL), Jatiya Party, Shahid Abdur Rab Serniabat Barishal Press Club, Barishal Reporters' Unity, and different socio-cultural and political organizations placed wreaths on the Shahid Minar.

District BNP placed wreath on the Shahid Minar at 9:30am.

A rally was brought out in the city at 10:30am.

A discussion meeting was held on the Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises in the city.

District BNP also arranged a discussion meeting at its office.

Besides, as art competition was also organized by the Department of Fine Arts in the city.

BHOLA: On this occasion, DC Md Taufik Elahi Chowdhury placed wreath on the Shahid Minar on the Bhola Government Boys High School at 12:01am.

SP Md Saiful Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mosharef Hossain, and former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Dost Mahamud and its deputy commander Shafiqul Islam also paid tribute to the language martyrs there.

Later, District AL, Bhola Press Club, Bhola Municipality, Zilla Parishad, Municipal AL, Muktijoddha Santan Sangsad Command, District Juba League, Shecchashebak League, District Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and different government, non-government, socio-cultural and political organizations also placed wreaths on the Shahid Minar.

Besides, a discussion meeting, cultural programme and prize giving ceremony were also organized to mark the day.

Meanwhile, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 constituency, placed wreath on the Central Shahid Minar in Lalmohan Upazila.

GAIBANDHA: The Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day-2022 was observed in the district with due respect and renewing pledge to build a happy, prosperous and non-communal country.

To mark the day, the district administration, District AL and other political parties, various socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions organized different programmes.

The day's programme began with placing floral wreaths on the Central Shahid Minar at Gaibandha Poura Park in the town at 12:01am.

The programmes include hoisting of national flag at half-mast atop all the government, private, commercial buildings and educational institutions, wearing black badge, and bringing out mourning procession.

The programmes also included showing documentary film on Amar Ekushey at the arrangement of District Information Office and children's art, hand writing and essay writing competition by Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Besides, special prayers were also offered in the mosques, temples and the churches in the district seeking the blessing of Almighty Allah for the salvation of the departed souls of the language heroes.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, from Gaibandha-2 constituency, addressed the meeting as chief guest.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, District AL General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman, among others, also attended the programme.

GOPALGHANJ: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the Central Shahid Minar at Poura Park in the district town.

On the behalf of the district administration, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana and SP Ayesha Siddiqa, on behalf of the Police administration, placed wreath on the Shahid Minar first at 12:01am.

Later, Zilla Parishad, District AL, Gopalganj Municipality, Juba League, District BCL, District BNP, Journalists' Association, Reporters' Forum, Gopalganj TV Journalists' Association, Department of Public Works, and other government, no-government, social, cultural and political organizations, and educational institutions also paid tribute there to the language martyrs.

Besides, different programmes were also organized in every upazilas of the district to mark the day.

JOYPURHAT: The day began with placing wreaths on the Shahid Minar in the district at early hours.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam and SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan placed wreaths on the Central Shahid Minar on Shahid Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town first at 12:01am.

Then, District Mohila AL President Shammim Aziz placed wreath there on behalf of her organization.

Different government and non-government offices, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District BNP, Jatiya Party and other political parties, Joypurhat Press Club, and various social and cultural organizations and educational institutions also paid tribute to the language martyrs.

The district administration organized an art, essay writing and recitation competition for children at District Shilpakala Academy.

Later, a discussion meeting on 'Bangabandhu and Language Movement' was also held there to mark the day.

KHULNA: In this connection, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) placed wreath on the Shahid Minar at Shahid Hadis Park in the city.

Managing Director of the WZPDCL Engineer Md Azharul Islam, Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath, FCMA, Executive Director (Engineering) Md Abu Hasan, Chief Engineer (Energy, System Control and Services) Md Mostafizur Rahman and General Manager (Accountant and Finance) ANM Mostafizur Rahman, among other officials of the organization, took part in the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Wreaths were placed on the Central Shahid Minar at Gurudayal Government College in the district town.

The district administration, SP, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Kishoreganj Press Club, and various government officials, teachers and students of different educational institutions, among 175 organizations, paid tribute to the language martyrs there at early hours.

Besides, various social and cultural organizations also arranged different programmes marking the day.

LAXMIPUR: In this connection, Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-2 constituency, placed wreath on the Central Shahid Minar in the district town at 12:01am.

Lawmaker Dr Anwar Hossain Khan, from Laxmipur-1 constituency, also paid tribute to the language martyrs in Ramganj Upazila.

Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP SM Dr Kamruzzaman, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Principal of Laxmipur Government College Professor Mahbubul Karim, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kul Pradip Chakma, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Emran Hossain, District Muktijoddha Command, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Ahmed Kabir, Deputy Director of Health and Family Planning Department Dr Ashfaqur Rahman, and Laxmipur Press Club GS Saidul Islam Pabel, among others, also placed wreaths on the Central Shahid Minar in the district town.

Besides, different programmes were arranged in five upazilas of the district on the occasion.

MEHERPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

State Minister for the Ministry of Public Administration Farhad Hossain placed wreath on the Shahid Minar at Dr Shahid Shamsuzzoha Park in the district town at 12:01am.

On the behalf of the district administration, Meherpur DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan placed wreath there then.

SP Rafiul Alam, on behalf of Police administration, and District AL Joint GS Advocate Ibrahim Shahin from the side AL also paid floral tributes to the language martyrs.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organizations, various educational institutions, and people from all walks of life placed wreaths on the Shahid Minar.

Various educational institutions organized art competitions for children in the district.

Besides, special prayers were offered at different religious institutions here.

Cultural programmes were also arranged in the district town to mark the day.

Different programmes were also organized in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas in this connection.

PABNA: The day began with placing wreaths at the Central Shahid Minar in the district town at dawn.

Pabna DC Biswas Rashel Hossain, SP Mohibul Islam Khan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim, Muktijoddha Sangsad, UDICHI, Ganashilpi Sangstha, Pabna Press club, Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrokkhon Parishad, Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga, Pabna Medical College Hospital, Engineering College, Pabna Science and Technology University, Pabna Edward College, different NGOs, various political parties, social and cultural organizations, educational institutions, and professional bodies also paid floral tribute to the language martyrs.

A special programme named 'Haate Khari' was organized by the Ganashipli Sngstha on the Pabna Town Hall premises in the district town.

Professor Kamaruzaman, Journalist Anowarul Haque and President of Ganashilpi Sangstha, among others, attended the programme.

Besides, different programmes including holding discussion meetings, art competitions and cultural functions were also organized in the district on the occasion.

Special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions seeking peace of the souls of the language martyrs.

PATUAKHALI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include placing wreaths on the Shahid Minar, hoisting of national flag half-mast and bringing out morning marches.

In this connection, Patuakhali Science and Technology University paid homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanta placed wreath on the University Shahid Minar on the campus at 12:01am.

Professor Dr Abul Kashem Chowdhury, convener of the programme observation committee, hoisted the national flag half-mast and black flag on the Administrative Building premises in the university at 7:30am.

A march was bringing out from there at 7:40am, and paraded main streets in the campus.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Faculty of Agriculture at 8am.

VC Professor Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanta was present as chief guest while Professor Abul Kashem Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Saurav Debnath moderated the session.

An art and hand-writing competition, poetry recitation and singing patriotic song contest for the children were also arranged there at 9:30am.

Besides, special prayers were offered at the University Temple and Central Mosque at noon, seeking eternal peace of the language martyrs.

At 3pm, art and delivering speech competition and poetry recitation contest for the university students were arranged there.

A cultural programme was organized on the Central Shahid Minar premises at the university campus at 5pm.

RAJBARI: The district administration organized a discussion meeting on the significance of the day in the conference room of Rajbari Officers' Club in the town.

ADC Mahbur Rahaman Sheikh presided over the meeting. DC Abu Kaiser Khan, SP MM Shakiluj Zaman, CS Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Zilla Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Emdadul Haque Biswas and President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the local Shahid Minars in the district.

Government officials, freedom fighters, socio-cultural activities, political leaders and eminent citizens including local journalists of electronic and print media paid tribute to the language martyrs there.

RANGAMATI: The day began with placing wreaths on the Central Shahid Minar in the district. Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman placed a wreath on the Central Shahid Minar in the district town at 12:01am.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain and Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement.

