Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:32 AM
Five nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Bhola, Barishal, Cox's Bazar and Kushtia, in three days.
BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with phensedyl and hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The arrested persons are Md Sabbir, 24, and Md Shakil, 23, residents of Chauddagram Upazila in Cumilla District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mollapatti Bridge area in the district town in the morning, and arrested the along with 88 bottles of phensedyl and 2.9 kilograms of hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bhola Sadar Model PS in this connection, the OC added.
BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a woman along with liquors from Agailjhara Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.
The arrested person is Mala Malakar, 35, wife of Shoilen Malakar, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.
DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Director of the DNC Md Enayet Hossain conducted a drive in the house of Shoilen Malakar in Bakal area at noon, and arrested Mala along with 80 litres of foreign and 20 litres of local liquor.
A case under the Narcotics Control Ac t was filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection.
Earlier, the DNC members recovered 100 grams of hemp and 10 yaba tablets after conducting a drive in Goila Village in the upazila.   
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A covered van driver has been arrested along with 1.33 lakh yaba tablets by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) at Teknaf in the district on Saturday.
Lt Commander Khondker Munif Toki disclosed the matter at BCG Headquarters on Saturday afternoon.
The arrested covered van driver is Azmir Ali, 31,  son of Md Sohrab of Choto Achra Village at Benapole in Jashore District.
"We learnt that a big consignment of drugs will arrive by a covered early Saturday morning," said Lt Commander Khondker Munif Toki.
Receiving the information, a team of the BCG conducted a drive. During the drive, movement of a covered van in the area was found suspicious. The Coast Guard members signalled the driver to stop his covered van. Later, 1.33 lakh yaba tablets were found conducting search in the covered van, and the driver was arrested.
He said the seized yaba tablets, covered van, and the detained driver were handed over to Teknaf PS to take legal measures.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 169 bottles of phensedyl from Borogangdia area in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Shariful Islam, 20, son of Baital, a resident of Shehala Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Tekala Police Camp led by its In-Charge Sub-Inspector Ziaul Rahman Zia conducted a drive in Borogangdia area, and arrested Shariful along with the phensedyl.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.








