PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Feb 21: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, seized around 40 maunds of jatka (less than nine inches hilsa) from the Bishkhali River in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, BCG personnel conducted a drive in Patharghata Launch Ghat area at around 11am and detained seven fishermen with the hilsa fry, said Patharghata Station Coast Guard Commander Lt Harun-ur-Rashid.