Man killed in road mishap at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Feb 21: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mansur Ali, 60, a resident of Ashariar Char Village under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station Sajjad Karim Khan said, a truck hit an auto-rickshaw near Meghna Bridge Toll Plaza in the morning, leaving its driver Mansur dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.





