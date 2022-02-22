

Mongla Port authority signed an agreement with Gazi Medical College















Mongla Port authority signed an agreement with Gazi Medical College at its office on Sunday. The agreement was signed on ensuring advance medical services to employees of the port. From the side of Mongla Port Authority, Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, members Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafder (Harbour and Marine), Md Imtiaz Hossain (Engineering and Development), Director (Administration) Md Shahinur Alam and Chief Medical Officer Dr Md Abdul Hamid, and from the side of Gazi Medical College, Managing Director Dr Gazi Mizanur Rahman and Manager (Admin and Marketing) Ashiqur Rahman were present at the signing ceremony. photo: observer