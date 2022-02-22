Dr Lutfar Rahman

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Dr Lutfar Rahman, a renowned social worker at Taragunia in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Saturday morning. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field in the upazila after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at Taragunia Madrasa Graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Abul Fazal Mohammad Ahid

BARISHAL: Kashemabad Darber Sharif Pir Hazrat Maulana Abul Fazal Mohammad Ahid of the district died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Banani Jame Mosque premises in Dhaka after Fazr prayer on Saturday.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held on Kashemabad Darber Sharif premises in Gournadi Upazila of the district after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.













