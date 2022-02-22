

Sand lifting from Dudhkumar River rampant

Traders in Sonahat Land Port are in tension in fear of accident any time, and the port activities come to a standstill.

Besides, there are living houses, installations and croplands within few kilometres. Locals are apprehending in the rainy season huge land can get collapsed into the river.

According to sources, the matter was informed by locals to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). Later on February 4, UNO along with sub-assistant land officer of Pakiergachha Union went to the spot. He stopped the sand lifting. But unfortunately soil traders are still continuing sand lifting.

A visit found sand lifting, transporting and selling by using over 100 trolleys, three wheelers, trucks and tractors; trading activities were continuing from morning to late night; Tk 200-500 per vehicle is realised by trading syndicate.

A 10-year-old boy, Akram Hossain was seen sitting to count number of vehicles. He gets Tk 200 per day as wage.

Locals said led by a union chairman, some ruling party leaders have organized the syndicate. Through this syndicate, sand lifting and trading are going on.

Victims of river erosion and sand lifting Alamgir, Shafiar Rahman, Alauddin and Saleha Begum complained, due to erosion by the Dudhkumar River they lost their living houses several years back.

Using influence of power, an influential quarter are lifting sand from their lands.

"Because of their power, we can't do nothing," they added. So they strongly demanded of the local administration for stopping sand lifting.

One Nazrul Islam said, "My house wall has developed cracks because of large sand-laden trucks. It can cause accident anytime."

Paikergachha Union Parishad Chairman bAbdur Razzak Sarkar said, "I don't know who are lifting sand and selling."

Sub-Assistant Land Officer Altaf Hossain said, "Though sand lifting was stopped by the UNO few days back, it is still continuing."

UNO Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma said, legal measures will be taken against sand traders.







