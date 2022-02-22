Video
Home Countryside

Woman’s body recovered five days after missing

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR, Feb 21: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman from an abandoned building in Gangachara Upazila of the district, five days after her missing.
Deceased Ahela Begum, 32, was the wife of late Ahed Ali, a resident of Bahadur Singh area in the upazila.
Local sources said, Ahela went out of her house to withdraw money from a bank on Wednesday. She had been missing since then.
On Sunday morning, locals spotted her body inside an abandoned building of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute in Burirhat area and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Several injury marks were found in various parts of the body.


