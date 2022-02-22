Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including a schoolgirl and two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Rajshahi, Barguna, Gaibandha, Moulvibazar and Naogaon, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday night as his parents rejected to buy him a motorcycle in Durgapur Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rabbani, 18, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kismat Hoja Village in the upazila. He passed SSC examinations from Panannagar Dimukhi High School this year.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Hashmat Ali said Golam Rabbani asked his parents to buy him a motorcycle but they refused it.

Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house on Saturday night.

Later, the family members found his hanging body on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rabbani might have committed suicide at night out of huff with his parents, the OC added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A young girl has reportedly committed suicide in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mim Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Russell Khan, a resident of Ward No. 2 Fultala Village under Bibichini Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Fultala Bibichini Bikash High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mim drank pesticide in the house in the evening.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the girl to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Mim died on the way to the SBMCH.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Betagi PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken if they received any complaint from the deceased's family members.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Zihad Mia, 15, was the son of Nazmul Mia, a resident of Fulbari Village under Khordda Komarpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Zihad Mia was a mentally-retarded boy.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house on the day while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members saw his hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon.

Kordda Komarpur Union Parishad Chairman Manzurul Islam Rezwan said Zihad Mia attempted to commit suicide earlier several times.

Sadullapur PS OC Pradip Kumar confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Pompi Rani Dev, 20, daughter of late Shasanka Dev, a resident of Rautgaon Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Pompi's father died five years back. Later, his mother also passed away recently.

Following this, Pompi had been frustrated.

However, she jumped under the Sylhet-bound Inter City Parabat Express Train at Pirerbazar Rail Gate at around 12pm, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sreemangal Railway PS OC Anjan Kumar Paul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A housewife from ethnic community reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Hasda, 18, wife of Parimal Saren of Birgram Boro Mollapara Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Beauty along with her husband took poisonous tablet in the house at around 6pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the couple and rushed them to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Beauty, later, died at the health complex at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.











