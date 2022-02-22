Video
Home Countryside

88 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 21: A total of 88 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division on Saturday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,412 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 36.
Of the 88 new cases, 34 were detected in Pabna, followed by 14 in Natore, 12 in Chapainawabganj, nine in Sirajganj, eight in 25 in Rajshahi including two in the city, five in Naogaon, four in Bogura and two in Joypurhat districts.
A total of 1,742 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 178 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,10,659 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 602 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.


