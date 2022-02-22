Paddy procurement target unlikely to be met at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 21: The government paddy procurement target in Baraigram Upazila of the district is unlikely to be achieved.

In the last two months, only 37 metric tons (MT) of paddy were collected while the rice collection stood at 5,000 MT.

In the case of rice collection, a lion percentage might be achieved. But it is being apprehended whether the paddy collection target will be met.

According to sources at the Department of Food-Baraigram, the seasonal Aman paddy collection campaign was inaugurated on November 30; a total of 996 MT of paddy procurement was fixed at the rate of Tk 27 per kg while 5,500 MT of rice at Tk 40 per kg. Contracts were signed with rice millers.

Collections of paddy and rice will continue till February 28. Till February 8, 5,000 MT rice was collected while paddy 37 MT.

Sources concerned said, farmers are getting extra Tk 150-200 per manund paddy in open markets; so they are not giving their paddy to food godown.

Farmers said, the government fixed price is Tk 1,080 per maund, and the open market price is higher by Tk 150-200 per maund. So they are selling their paddy in the open market.

General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association Abu Bakar Siddique said, upazila millers are supplying rice to godown according to their agreements with the government; and the rice target will be met within time.

It was also confirmed by Officer-in-Charge of the Food Godown Abdul Mannan. But, he said, farmers are not giving paddy to the godown as they are getting higher prices in the open market.












