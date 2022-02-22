Video
Australia re-opens to tourists after two years

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

SYDNEY, Feb 21: Jubilant visitors returned to Australia Monday as the country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after the island nation imposed some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions.
At the country's two major international airports in Sydney and Melbourne, tired but elated family and friends rushed from gates to embrace loved ones after years apart.
Bernie Edmonds was emotional as he hugged his eight-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, who had just landed in Sydney.
"It's great to have her back," he said. "She's got to go again but we'll get her back again."
The country closed its borders to almost everyone except citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, trying to slow surging Covid-19 case numbers.
The travel ban -- which also barred citizens from going overseas without an exemption and imposed a strict cap on international arrivals -- earned the country the nickname "Fortress Australia".    -AFP


