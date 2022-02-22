Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Brazil\'s mudslides, floods

176 dead; 122 still missing

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Brazil's mudslides, floodsRIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21: The death toll from last week's mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis reached 176 as of Monday, Rio de Janeiro's state civil defense said, with 122 people still missing.
Downpours in the colonial-era city exceeded the average for the entire month of February last Tuesday alone, causing mudslides that flooded streets, destroyed houses, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.
Residents described the agony of waiting for news on their missing friends and relatives. "I've been living here for 16 years. I lost my 83-year old mom, a 11-year old nephew and a 13-year old niece who is still buried under the debris. I'm living a nightmare, and I have nowhere to go," said local resident Iva Machado, 62. Responding to the disaster, several Brazilian states sent reinforcements to help searching for missing people and cleaning up the debris alongside Rio's fire department.
Tuesday's rainfall was the heaviest registered since 1932 in Petropolis, a tourist destination in the hills of Rio de Janeiro state, popularly known as the "Imperial City" as it was the summer getaway of Brazilian royalty in the 19th century.
According to Brazil's National Meteorology Institute, weather forecasts for Petropolis are for a cloudy Monday with isolated showers, which could hamper rescue efforts. Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides across much of Brazil, while threatening to delay harvests and briefly forcing the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais, just north of Rio.
The storms forced more than 1,200 people to evacuate their homes and destroyed another 43 people's houses, they said. They are the latest in a series of deadly storms to hit Brazil, which experts say are made worse by climate change.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia re-opens to tourists after two years
176 dead; 122 still missing
Pakistan introduces fake news law
Firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet
Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan
Farmer anger to test Modi
City employees clean up Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill
Raisi insists US sanctions end


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft