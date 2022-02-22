Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan introduces fake news law

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21: Pakistan's government has introduced a new cybercrime law that could see social media users jailed for up to five years for posting "fake news" about the military, judiciary or public officials.
Critics say the legislation is the latest example of creeping restrictions on freedom of expression in the nation, already ranked among the world's most dangerous for media workers.
It was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet and swiftly adopted into law by President Arif Alvi over the weekend, an official in the presidential office said Monday. The legislation takes effect immediately but must be presented to parliament within 90 days for approval, though it is expected that Khan's coalition government will easily pass it.
In recent years the space for dissent in Pakistan has shrunk with the government cracking down on social networks and traditional media outlets, who say pressure from above has resulted in widespread self-censorship.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia re-opens to tourists after two years
176 dead; 122 still missing
Pakistan introduces fake news law
Firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet
Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan
Farmer anger to test Modi
City employees clean up Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill
Raisi insists US sanctions end


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft