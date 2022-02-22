Pakistan introduces fake news law

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21: Pakistan's government has introduced a new cybercrime law that could see social media users jailed for up to five years for posting "fake news" about the military, judiciary or public officials.

Critics say the legislation is the latest example of creeping restrictions on freedom of expression in the nation, already ranked among the world's most dangerous for media workers.

It was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet and swiftly adopted into law by President Arif Alvi over the weekend, an official in the presidential office said Monday. The legislation takes effect immediately but must be presented to parliament within 90 days for approval, though it is expected that Khan's coalition government will easily pass it.

In recent years the space for dissent in Pakistan has shrunk with the government cracking down on social networks and traditional media outlets, who say pressure from above has resulted in widespread self-censorship. -AFP









