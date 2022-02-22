Video
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022
Foreign News

Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

KYIV, Feb 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to a summit -- to be held only if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, France announced Monday following a frantic new round of diplomacy to avert an all-out war.
Both leaders have said yes in principle to the summit, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said, with the White House confirming Biden's willingness, though it was notably cautious.
A senior administration official told AFP: "Timing to be determined. Format to be determined so it's all completely notional."
The Elysee added that the summit will be expanded to "relevant stakeholders" and that preparations would start between Russia and the United States on Thursday.
The possible breakthrough came after Washington warned of an imminent invasion and Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for a spike in shellings on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists.
The bombardments have sent Ukrainians fleeing to cellars and other shelters, while some civilians have been evacuated.      -AFP


