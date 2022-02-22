Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dortmund, Bayern return to winning ways

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

BERLIN, FEB 21: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus said his side had regained their confidence after he inspired them to a cathartic 6-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, and set his sights on a Europa League comeback against Rangers in midweek.
"We had to show a reaction today and we did just that," said Reus after Dortmund bounced back from their 4-2 defeat to Rangers with a thumping win over Gladbach.
"We know that we have an all-or-nothing game on Thursday, and we've got our confidence back now," he added, looking ahead to the second leg of their Europa League tie in Glasgow.
The Dortmund captain was involved in five of the six goals as his side rampaged past Gladbach on Sunday, scoring two himself and picking up a hat-trick of assists.
The hosts took the lead on 26 minutes when Donyell Malen forced a save from Yann Sommer and Reus smashed in the rebound.
Malen doubled the lead shortly afterwards, beating Sommer in a one-on-one after slipping away from Gladbach's high defensive line.
Dortmund's US midfielder Giovanni Reyna left the pitch in tears shortly after Reus' goal with an apparent hamstring problem, but his team continued their charge after the break.
Marius Wolf smashed a brilliant shot in off the bar to make it 3-0 and 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko added another with a tap-in five minutes later.
Reus, who had set up both of those goals, picked up his second goal with a neat finish into the bottom corner 10 minutes from time.
Emre Can completed the rout with a penalty in injury time after Ramy Bensebaini brought down Wolf in the box.
- Lewandowski at the double -
Dortmund remain six points behind league leaders Bayern, who also bounced back from a disappointing week with a 4-1 win over bottom club Greuther Fuerth.
Bayern, who lost at promoted Bochum last weekend, came from behind to beat Fuerth thanks to a second-half brace from Robert Lewandowski.
"This was an important win for us, psychologically and in terms of the table," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told DAZN.
Fuerth striker Jamie Leweling was twice denied by Sven Ulreich after breaking free of the Bayern back line, before Branimir Hrgota gave his side the lead with a deflected free-kick shortly before half-time.
Having lost Corentin Tolisso to injury midway through the first half, Bayern appeared to be facing yet another miserable afternoon.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter slump to Sassuolo defeat to miss out on top spot
Footballers' union call for temporary concussion substitutes
Dortmund, Bayern return to winning ways
Man Utd survive Leeds storm to tighten grip on top four
Juve's struggles continue despite new blood
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Two matches of BCL to be held today
Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft