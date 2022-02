After a day recess, Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football resumes today (Tuesday) at Bir Sherestha Shaheed Sepoy Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur with two matches are billed for the day.

On the day, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha will take on Azampur Football Club, Uttara at 4:00pm while Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club will meet Wari Club at 6:15pm. -BSS