Ticket prices of Bangla-Afghan series revealed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the ticket prices of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The lowest price of the ticket has been fixed at BDT 150 while the highest at BDT 1000.

All of the ODIs will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The first ODI is on Wednesday and the ticket will go on sale from today (Tuesday).

The ticket selling booth is set up at Bitak More, Sagorika in Chattogram.

Before the match, the booth will be opened at 9:00am and tickets will be sold until 6:00pm on the day. Subject to the availability, tickets will be sold on match days also, a press release of the BCB said.

Ticket price of Rooftop is fixed at BDT 1000 while the ticket rate of International stand is at BDT 500. Club House tickets will be sold at BDT 300 and Eastern Stand is at BDT 150.

The stadium is open for all at full scale unlike the play off matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) when stadium was opened on limited scale.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28. The match will start at 11:00am.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The matches will start at 3:00pm. -BSS







