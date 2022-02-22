Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

5th round of BPL begins today

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

After a two-day recess, the fifth round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football begins today (Tuesday) with one match is scheduled to be held on the day.
Defending champions Bashundhara Kings take on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
The match kicks will off at 3:00 pm.
Bashundhara Kings currently stand at second position in the league table with nine points from four matches while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society bagged one point playing the same number of outings.
Of the league, Bashundhara Kings lost to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goal in their opening match. They beat Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in second match and edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a lone goal in third match while the team blanked Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in the fourth match.
On the other hand, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society lost to Chittagong Abahani Limited by 1-2 goal in their league opening match. They suffered a 1-3 goal defeat to Saif Sporting Club in second match and went down a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the third match while the team split point with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal
Dhanmondi Club by playing to a 3-3 goal draw in their fourth match of the league.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter slump to Sassuolo defeat to miss out on top spot
Footballers' union call for temporary concussion substitutes
Dortmund, Bayern return to winning ways
Man Utd survive Leeds storm to tighten grip on top four
Juve's struggles continue despite new blood
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Two matches of BCL to be held today
Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft