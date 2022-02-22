5th round of BPL begins today

After a two-day recess, the fifth round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football begins today (Tuesday) with one match is scheduled to be held on the day.

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings take on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

The match kicks will off at 3:00 pm.

Bashundhara Kings currently stand at second position in the league table with nine points from four matches while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society bagged one point playing the same number of outings.

Of the league, Bashundhara Kings lost to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goal in their opening match. They beat Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in second match and edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a lone goal in third match while the team blanked Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in the fourth match.

On the other hand, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society lost to Chittagong Abahani Limited by 1-2 goal in their league opening match. They suffered a 1-3 goal defeat to Saif Sporting Club in second match and went down a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the third match while the team split point with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal

Dhanmondi Club by playing to a 3-3 goal draw in their fourth match of the league. -BSS





