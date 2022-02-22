Video
Cricketers pay glowing tributes to Language Movement martyrs

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022

Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day is being celebrated with due dignity in the country and worldwide like every year.
To mark the day, the Central Shaheed Minar has been decorated with flowers. The nation is remembering the language movement martyrs with deep respect.
The national team cricketers are no exception as they also posted on social media paying their tributes to the martyrs and language soldiers of the 1952 language movement.
"Paying respect to all the greatest children who bravely sacrificed their lives for our mother tongue," ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan wrote on Facebook.
ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal also posted a picture of a Shaheed Minar in his social media outlet and wrote: "I pay my respects to the language martyrs on the International Mother Language Day."
Mushfiqur Rahim wrote: "In remembrance of the martyrs of the Bengali Language Movement of 1952. Happy international mother language day to all" with various pictures like Shaheed Minar, red sun and letters and birds.
T20 Captain Mahmudullah Riyad posted a Shaheed Minar and wrote "Humble homage to the language movement martyrs."
Test captain Mominul Haque posted a picture of Shaheed Minar adorned with flowers and wrote: "On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, we pay our respects to the language martyrs."
Soumya Sarkar paid homage to the martyrs by posting pictures of the Shaheed Minar, saying: "May the souls of all Bengalis be enlightened in the spirit of Ekushey."
Liton Kumar Das wrote with a picture of a beautiful Shaheed Minar, "A humble tribute to all the language martyrs who gave their lives for the Bengali language on 21st February."     -BSS


