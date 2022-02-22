

Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies

He breathed his last on Monday at his home in Kolkata. He was suffering from health issues related to old age, according to the India media.

Abhijit had been admitted to a hospital and later discharged a few days ago.

He composed songs for veteran artists like Hemanta Mukherjee, Sandhya Mukherjee, Shyamal Mitra, Manna Dey, and Asha Bhosle.

Haimanti Shukla's song 'Ekhono Sarengita Bajche', and Asha Bhosle's 'O Pakhi Ure Aay' are still very popular.

Abhijit will also be remembered for 'Saradin Tomay Vebe', sung by Subir Sen.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The death of Abhijit comes at a time when the sub-continent is still grieving for the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukherjee and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away earlier this month.

