BNP has ruined spirit of Bangla, Bengali, Liberation War: Hasan



Leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) lying wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the Martyrs of the Language Movement on Monday. photo : Observer

He was responding to reporters after paying tributes to the language martyrs with party's central leaders by placing wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occassion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmud, also the Information and Broadcasting Minister, along with the AL leaders paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement at Azimpur graveyard in the capital and prayed for eternal peace of their departed souls.

Replying to BNP Secretary General's remarks --Awami League is destroying the spirit of Ekushey and the Liberation War-- Hasan Mahmud said, "All the achievements of the country and Bangalees have been under the leadership of Awami League. And by destroying the spirit of the Liberation War, the BNP is doing politics with those who are against the spirit of the Liberation War." "BNP does not hold the Bengali consciousness, nor does Khaleda Zia. That is why the statement of the BNP secretary general is applicable to them. BNP is destroying the spirit of Bangla, Bengali and the spirit of Liberation War," he added.

The minister urged all to remain alert against those who are patronising the anti-liberation forces and hatching conspiracy against the country and its development and progress.

About initiatives of establishing Bangla as one of the United Nation (UN)'s official languages, he said "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that our aim is to establish Bangla as one of the official languages of the UN. And we are working in this regard." Respecting all the martyrs and activists for the language, Hasan Mahmud said, the dignity of our language was established through resistance.









