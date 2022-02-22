Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL has destroyed Language Movement spirit: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) placing wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to the Language Movement Martyrs on Monday. photo : Observer

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) placing wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to the Language Movement Martyrs on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP on Monday accused the current Awami League government of destroying the spirit of the Language Movement by imposing a "fascist" rule on the country's people.
"This is our bad luck now there's a government in power which has distorted the spirit of Amar Ekushey. It has snatched the right to vote and freedom of speech," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Talking to reporters after paying homage to language martyrs by placing wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed Minar, he also said the current government is crippling the country's economy.
"A horrible fascism is going on in the countrywe'll create a mass uprising here with the spirit of Language Movement to remove it and free our leader Begum Khaleda Zia. Through it, we'll truly implement the spirit of Ekushey," the BNP leader said.
He said many people, including Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, sacrificed their lives on the streets on 21st February in 1952 to establish Bangla as the state language. "As a result, the then Pakistani ruler was forced to recognise Bengali as the state language."
The BNP leader said the main spirit of the Language Movement was to liberate the country for establishing a democratic and free society having the freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and every right of people.
"We waged the Liberation War with that spirit. But the current regime has destroyed that spirit and dashed all the hopes and aspirations of people," he bemoaned. Fakhrul said the government has continued its repressive acts by implicating their top leaders and lakhs of leaders and activists in false cases. "We must get rid of it."
Earlier in the day, leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 6 am wearing black badges. Later, they first offered fateha at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and then went to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the martyrs.
On Sunday, the party arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bengali music composer  Abhijit Banerjee dies
BNP has ruined spirit of Bangla, Bengali, Liberation War: Hasan
AL has destroyed Language Movement spirit: Fakhrul
Three siblings die in gas explosion
2 injured in N’ganj gas cylinder blast die in hospital
Govt looking for financier for Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail line project
Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam, Military Secretary to President Md Abdul Hamid
Malaysia likely to start hiring foreign workers soon


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft