Three siblings die in gas explosion

Three siblings died in a fire incident at Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh. The accident took place around 9:15pm on Sunday.

The deceased are Sadia, 6, Nadia, 5 and Raihan, 2 daughters and a son of Swapan Mia and Medina Begum.

Bhaluka Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Hossain said, "Suddenly at night a fire started in the house of local Rubel Mia due to an electrical short circuit, which might have caused the gas cylinder explosion in that room. When the fire escalated, all three children in the house died in the blaze."

Al Mamun, Senior Station Officer of Bhaluka Fire Service said, "After the initial investigation it is assumed that the casualty was caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder. The burnt bodies of the children were later recovered from the spot."

The deceased's father Swapan and mother Medina Begum lived in the rented house. They are both residents of Begumjamirdia village in Netrokona, Kalmakanda Upazila.









