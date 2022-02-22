Govt looking for financier for Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail line project

CHATTOGRAM Feb 21: The government is now hunting for a financer for funding the 45- km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the discussion for funding the project has been going on with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Bangladesh government is hopeful that the ADB would finance the project.

Meanwhile, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) on the rail line project is now awaiting the approval of the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP).

After the approval, the Bangladesh Railway will go for appointment of a Contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period.

The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar. According to Bangladesh railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP.

Meanwhile, SMEC completed the feasibilty study on December last year. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Taka 4,000 crore project. The dual gauge rail line will be constructed avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar. With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.

Meanwhile, the direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to begin from December in 2022 next. The Railway authority is trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar in the same period. The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.

Meanwhile, in order to speed up the project works of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar line, the installation of rail track has started from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu Upazila at the end of February. The Project is expected to be completed by December 2022 next.












