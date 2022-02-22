Malaysia likely to start hiring foreign workers soon

The Malaysian government is likely to start its foreign worker hiring programme shortly. To start the hiring of foreign workers, the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry has already received some 1,11,807 applications from till Sunday from February 15 this year after launching the facility.

Quoting the Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan, a local newspaper Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reports that some 77,848 applications were received for recruiting workers in the manufacturing sector while 13,119 for the plantation sector, 10,611 for service sector, 8,530 for construction sector and 1,699 for agriculture fields.

"I don't deny that at the early stage, when the applications were opened, some employers had problems applying online," he said, adding, "This was due to the high number of applications since the entry of foreign workers had been stopped temporarily since March 2020 following the implementation of the first movement control order."

Apart from that, Saravanan said, the employers were allowed to apply through the Private Sector Employment Agency (APS), which earlier only allowed applications for domestic help.

"During a meeting with employers and the associations recently, I was informed about the problems and that they have used the services of APS for the purpose. So, APS can apply on behalf of the employers with the condition that the applications are submitted with the knowledge and permission of the employers concerned," he added.

On December 10, media reported Saravanan as saying that Malaysia was facing a critical shortage of workers in the five 3D (dirty, dangerous, and difficult) fields, mainly in the plantation, manufacturing, development, agriculture and service sectors, because of poor response from Malaysian workers.

Later, the Malaysian minister signed agreements with its 15 workers sending resource countries including Bangladesh for hiring foreign workers.

Following the agreement signed on December 19 last year, Bangladesh has already started its preparation to send workers to the country. But, the process is getting linger as the method of sending Bangladeshi migrants has yet to be finalized. It might be finalized soon at a bilateral meeting between the countries.

In the meantime, a section of Bangladesh Recruiting Agencies (BRA) have raised allegations of further syndication of only 25-BRA to control the entire Malaysian market. They have started protesting and demonstrating against the initiative which hampered their worker sending to the country over the last three years.











